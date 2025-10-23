Zelensky welcomes new energy sanctions and urges more pressure on Russia The Ukrainian president praises fresh US and EU measures but insists stronger action is needed to end the war.

HQ Zelensky just welcomed new energy sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union against Russia, calling them an important step toward peace. Speaking in Brussels, he stressed that more pressure is still required to bring about a ceasefire, dismissing any possibility of territorial concessions. The latest sanctions target Russia's leading oil and gas companies, signaling growing Western resolve after recent diplomatic setbacks. Zelensky thanked Washington for its firm stance, saying the move sends a clear message that continued aggression will come at a cost. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock