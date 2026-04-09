Zelensky welcomes Iran de-escalation, signals readiness for ceasefire with Russia

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran on Wednesday, saying Kyiv is prepared to "respond in kind" if Moscow halts strikes. In a post on X, Zelensky emphasized that a ceasefire in the Middle East could help establish the conditions for broader diplomatic agreements.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on Russia to agree to a full ceasefire in its four-year conflict, enabling negotiations for a peace deal. The country has also deployed more than 200 specialists to the Middle East to counter Iranian drone attacks, with Zelensky noting that Ukrainian military teams will continue working to strengthen regional security capabilities.

As Zelensky states on social media:

Ukraine has always called for a ceasefire in the war waged by Russia here in Europe against our state and our people, and we support the ceasefire in the Middle East and the Gulf that paves the way for diplomatic efforts. Ukraine tells Russia once again: we are ready to respond in kind if the Russians stop their strikes. It is obvious to everyone that a ceasefire can create the right preconditions for agreements.