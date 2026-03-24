Zelensky warns Russia plans drone control bases in Belarus

HQ

Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia plans to establish ground control stations for long-range attack drones in Belarus, raising concerns about an expanded role for Minsk in the war.

Citing Ukrainian military intelligence, Zelensky says four such facilities could be built, allowing Russia to operate drones more effectively from Belarusian territory as well as from occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly warned about Belarus becoming more directly involved in the conflict, noting that earlier cooperation between Moscow and Minsk had already intensified the impact of Russian strikes.

Zelensky says Ukraine has informed its international partners of the development and signaled that Kyiv would respond if the plans move forward. "There will be responses to this. And they will be felt."

Belarus has not yet commented on the claims, but the reported move would mark another escalation in the regional dimension of the war, further complicating security dynamics along NATO's eastern flank.