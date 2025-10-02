Zelensky warns Russia is creating "global threat" after attacks on Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia "In addition to the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia facilities, Ukraine has five nuclear power plants, and each of them could become a target for Russian drones and missiles."

HQ Yesterday, we got news about power outages in Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia. Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deliberately escalating nuclear risks by targeting infrastructure connected to the country's plants. A recent drone strike caused a power outage at the decommissioned Chernobyl site, raising concerns about safety systems protecting radioactive material. At the same time, the blackout at the occupied Zaporizhzhia plant has stretched on for days without Moscow taking steps to restore external power. Zelensky argued that Russia is exploiting weak international oversight and warned that every nuclear facility in Ukraine could become a target. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Chernobyl Nuclear power plant // Shutterstock