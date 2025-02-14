Zelensky warns Russia could target NATO next year during Munich Security Conference

HQ

During the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a stark warning to reporters, suggesting that if security guarantees aren't provided to Ukraine, Russia may target NATO countries next year.

Zelensky emphasised that while his intelligence indicates Putin could expand his aggression beyond Ukraine—potentially eyeing Poland and the Baltics—he couldn't confirm this with full certainty.

However, he stressed the importance of securing strong deterrents to prevent such escalation, cautioning that without these measures, the future of European security remains at risk. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to these growing concerns.