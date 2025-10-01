Zelensky warns of "threat to everyone" after power outage at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

HQ

We just got the news that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine remains without a stable connection to the electricity grid after days of disruption, raising alarms over potential safety threats. Ukrainian authorities say ongoing shelling is hampering efforts to restore power lines needed to cool the reactors, with some emergency generators already offline. International monitors are coordinating with both sides to repair the critical infrastructure, emphasizing that the facility can manage for now but cannot sustain the situation indefinitely. Officials warn that continued interruptions endanger nuclear safety and could have far-reaching consequences, with global attention now focused on ensuring rapid action to prevent a potential disaster. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!