Zelensky warns of "expansion of the war" after Russian drones breach Poland and Romania

Just a few days ago, the Russian drone violation of Poland was making headlines. Yesterday, Romania scrambled fighter jets after a drone crossed into its airspace during Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure close to the border. After this incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that these are not isolated mistakes but a deliberate expansion of the war. "The Russian military knows exactly where their drones are headed and how long they can operate in the air. Their routes are always calculated. This cannot be a coincidence, a mistake, or the initiative of some lower-level commanders. It is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia. And this is exactly how they act. Small steps at first, and eventually big losses."