Zelensky warns Europe to prepare for drone attacks by non-state actors: "They no longer cost billions"

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Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that European countries must prepare for drone attacks not only from states, but also from terrorist groups, criminal networks and lone actors as technology becomes more accessible.

Speaking in the UK, Zelensky said mass attacks are no longer limited to powerful governments like Vladimir Putin, as cheaper and more advanced drones make such capabilities widely available. He pointed to the use of Iranian-designed drones by Russia in Ukraine as an example of how rapidly the threat is evolving.

The Ukrainian president also linked the risks to broader geopolitical tensions, arguing that cooperation between Russia and Iran is accelerating the spread of military technology. Therefore, he urges Europe to strengthen its defences, warning that future attacks could come from land or sea and target both military and civilian infrastructure.

As he stated, speaking in the UK:

With the spread of drones, mass attacks no longer cost billions. They cost far less. It is no longer only a wealthy madman like Putin who can afford this, unfortunately, but even now he is still being given money as sanctions of his own are lifted.

If evil wins, the evolution of war will cross any distance on earth, no ocean will help, no desert, no mountains ... the regimes in Russia and Iran are brothers in hatred, and that is why they are brothers in weapons. We want no such regime to threaten Europe or our partners.

We do not say Russia cannot innovate. It can, but it does so to kill, to maim, to destroy. This is what it does best, as do the ayatollahs, you can see it in how Shaheds have evolved from something like weapons of the blitz to drones that are faster, more deadly and already using AI.

This is the kind of reinforcement we offer, and it may soon be needed across Europe. Drones can be launched, not only from land, but also from ships at sea. Such long-range strikes are no longer rare.