Zelensky warns Europe cannot secure Ukraine without the United States

As Volodymyr Zelensky embarks on a crucial diplomatic mission, he has made it clear that Europe alone cannot guarantee Ukraine's security if Donald Trump withdraws American support.

In a recent interview with The Guardian at the presidential administration in Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader outlined plans to offer United States companies exclusive reconstruction and resource extraction deals to keep Trump engaged.

With the new administration questioning aid and hinting at negotiations with Vladimir Putin, Zelensky is manoeuvring to ensure that Ukraine remains a priority. His upcoming meetings with key figures at the Munich Security Conference could determine the future of Ukraine's defence strategy. For now, it remains to be seen how Trump will respond to Zelensky's economic diplomacy.