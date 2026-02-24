Zelensky vows to uphold independence on war's 4th anniversary: "Putin has not broken Ukrainians"

HQ

President Volodymyr Zelensky marks four years since Russia's full-scale invasion by insisting Ukraine has defended its independence and will continue to do so. In a new address marking the fourth anniversary of the start of the war, he emphasized that "Putin has not broken Ukrainians" and that Kyiv will protect the territory its citizens have fought to defend.

The Ukrainian leader is set to host European dignitaries, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for ceremonies in Kyiv. He also reaffirmed that ongoing peace talks have stalled over territorial disputes, with Moscow demanding land Kyiv refuses to cede.

For his exact words, here's what he just said (via social media):

Today marks exactly four years since Putin started his three-day push to take Kyiv. And that says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time. Behind those words stand millions of our people, immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24.

Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood; Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken Ukrainians; he has not won this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice. Glory to Ukraine!