Zelensky visits troops near Zaporizhzhia

President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Ukrainian troops near the southeastern front, warning that the lines must be reinforced after Russia made gradual gains in increasingly high-intensity clashes. Near the village of Orikhiv, Zelensky described the situation as "one of the most difficult", emphasizing the need to defend the strategic city of Zaporizhzhia.

During his visit, Zelensky awarded medals to soldiers, discussed staffing and equipment needs, and laid flowers for fallen troops. He stressed that holding Zaporizhzhia is key to shielding other Ukrainian positions, noting the city's importance to both sides.

Manpower shortages and tactical gains

Analysts say Ukraine's limited manpower has allowed Russian forces to make tactical advances around southeastern settlements such as Huliapole and Velyka Novosilka. While Russia's main offensive remains in the east near Pokrovsk, the southeastern pressure could risk isolating Ukrainian units and advancing toward Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian commanders are actively redeploying forces to counter these moves.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has struck Russian energy and military targets overnight, including an oil terminal in occupied Crimea and a depot in Zaporizhzhia, using weapons like the new Flamingo ground-launched cruise missile. These operations aim to disrupt Russian revenue and weaken frontline capabilities, following a period where strikes and maintenance temporarily cut 20% of Russia's refinery capacity.