Zelensky visits Sweden to discuss fighter jet exports

We just got the news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is traveling to Sweden to explore a possible defence export agreement with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The visit centers on Saab's Gripen fighter jets and other advanced military equipment, highlighting growing interest in strengthening Ukraine's aerial capabilities.

While no concrete deal has been confirmed, discussions reflect a long-standing dialogue between the two countries on potential jet exports.

We also know that Ukrainian pilots have already tested the JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet in Sweden, paving the way for possible future deliveries.

