Zelensky visits bombarded frontline city of Kherson

HQ

We just got the news that Zelensky has visited the frontline city of Kherson, just a few kilometres from Russian positions across the Dnipro River. The city continues to face constant shelling and growing drone attacks, making it one of the most dangerous areas along the southern front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a photo of himself at the city's entrance beside Kherson's large landmark sign, along with a video marking the third anniversary of Russia's withdrawal from the city in 2022. In his speech, he said Ukraine is preparing decisions aimed at strengthening the city's defenses.

Strengthening Kherson's defenses

During his visit, Zelensky said he would meet with local authorities and military leaders to discuss protection measures for Kherson. The city continues to struggle with the increasing threat of small Russian attack drones targeting residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Kherson remains a symbol of resistance for Ukraine, and Zelensky's visit underscores the country's efforts to bolster security and maintain morale amid ongoing strikes from Russian forces across the river.