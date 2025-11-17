Zelensky visits France to seal air defence and warplane deals

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Paris on Monday to finalize deals with France for air-defence systems, warplanes, and missiles. The visit comes as Russian drone and missile attacks have intensified, and Moscow reports progress in southeastern Zaporizhzhia. Zelensky describes the agreements as historic, aiming to strengthen Ukraine's long-term combat capabilities.

Discussions are expected to include Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets, new SAMP/T missile batteries, and anti-drone systems. Some equipment could come from existing French stocks, while the majority would support Ukraine's goal of expanding its air fleet to 250 aircraft, including United States F-16s and Sweden's Gripen jets. Macron emphasizes that France wants to put its arms industry expertise at the service of Ukraine's defence.

The visit also involves a meeting with French and Ukrainian drone companies to explore collaboration in unmanned systems, highlighting a broader strategy to boost Ukraine's high-tech defence capabilities. Zelensky is expected to sign letters of intent and contracts later Monday, although financing details remain unclear.