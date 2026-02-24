Zelensky urges Trump to visit Ukraine

HQ

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Donald Trump to visit Ukraine, saying seeing the war firsthand would make clear "who the aggressor is" as the country marked four years since Russia's full-scale invasion.

In a video address, Zelensky said Vladimir Putin had failed to achieve his goals or break the Ukrainian people. He insisted Kyiv would not betray its citizens in any negotiations and called for a "strong, dignified, lasting peace."

European leaders joined commemorations in Kyiv, including Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined talks remotely.

Zelensky also released new footage from the Kyiv bunker where he and his team remained during the first days of the 2022 invasion, recalling how he rejected an offer to evacuate and instead asked for ammunition...