Zelensky urges stronger pressure on Russia, says ceasefire could be established at any time

Ukrainian president says the war could pause at any moment if allies act decisively.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for increased sanctions and stronger European defence cooperation to push Moscow towards a ceasefire, which he says could take effect at any time.

During his visit to Prague, he stressed that only sustained pressure on Russia can force meaningful progress, as the Kremlin continues to resist calls for a broader truce. For now, it remains to be seen how Moscow will respond to these renewed calls.

Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock

