Zelensky: Ukraine may be forced to scale back drone production without deal on frozen Russian assets

Ukraine may be forced to scale back its drone production as early as spring if it fails to secure fresh funding tied to frozen Russian assets, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Thursday, underscoring Kyiv's growing financial strain as the war drags on.

Briefing journalists, Zelensky said Ukraine faces a €45-50 billion budget deficit next year and that ongoing talks in Europe were critical to ensuring the country can continue financing its defence and war effort.

Drone programme: Central to its battlefield strategy

"I don't know how today's talks will end," he said, adding that the situation was becoming increasingly urgent. Without additional funding, Ukraine would have to make painful cuts, including to its rapidly expanding drone programme, which has become central to its battlefield strategy.

Zelensky said Ukraine was doing everything possible to bring the war to an end, but warned there was no guarantee of progress, particularly in light of what he described as uncompromising rhetoric from the Kremlin.

He stressed that Ukraine must remain strong and capable of fighting, saying this required sustained financial support from partners. Zelensky also said he had a constructive conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, noting mutual understanding, but added that Ukraine's position was uniquely difficult because it was fighting a full-scale war.