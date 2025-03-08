Zelensky: Ukraine is fully committed to constructive dialogue with United States

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed on Saturday his country's dedication to constructive dialogue with the United States, setting the stage for high-stakes meetings in Saudi Arabia next week (via Reuters).

With military aid frozen and intelligence-sharing halted under President Donald Trump's administration, Kyiv faces mounting pressure to prove its commitment to a negotiated peace with Russia, which continues to occupy a fifth of Ukraine's territory.

Zelensky plans to meet Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before Ukrainian officials engage with their American counterparts, a move seen as an effort to reassert Ukraine's voice in talks that have increasingly taken place without it.

The discussions follow a tense White House encounter between Trump and Zelensky, where differences over peace terms played out in public. For now, it remains to be seen whether these meetings will yield meaningful progress or deepen existing divisions.