Zelensky to visit Ireland on Tuesday

The Ukrainian president will make his first official visit to Ireland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first official visit to Ireland on Tuesday, the government confirmed, as Kyiv seeks wider backing for its peace plan and faces one of its most challenging moments since the war began.

Zelensky is expected to meet Prime Minister Micheal Martin and take part in the launch of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum alongside Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris. He will also hold talks with Ireland's newly elected president, Catherine Connolly.

The visit follows a stop in Paris

The visit follows a stop in Paris on Monday, where Zelensky meets French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss what the Elysee described as the "conditions of a just and durable peace", building on recent talks in Geneva and the American peace proposal.

