Zelensky to join EU leaders in Copenhagen on Thursday

As announced by Mette Frederiksen in a statement today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to travel to Copenhagen on Thursday for talks with European leaders. He will take part in the European Political Community, a gathering that brings together heads of state and European Union officials, where discussions are expected to focus on security and regional cooperation. The Danish government confirmed that he will also appear alongside Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a press conference following the summit. This comes after another meeting on Wednesday, where European Union leaders rallied behind the so-called "drone wall" plan. What do you thin about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!