Zelensky to call elections in May, FT reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to call presidential elections and a referendum to ratify any peace agreement with Russia on May 15, according to the Financial Times, citing Ukrainian and European sources. The announcement could come on February 24, marking four years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Martial law currently bans elections during wartime, meaning parliament would need to pass urgent legislative changes in March to allow the vote.

The United States is pressing for a ceasefire this spring and views elections as part of the framework for granting the security guarantees Kyiv is seeking. Zelensky has repeatedly said any peace deal must be approved in a referendum, a process he estimates would require at least 60 days of preparation and a halt in fighting. Major obstacles remain, including security risks amid ongoing Russian strikes, millions of displaced citizens, hundreds of thousands of troops at the front, and roughly 20% of Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation.

US-mediated talks have already seen two rounds of negotiations in the United Arab Emirates, with a potential third round expected in Miami. While negotiators report technical progress on troop withdrawals and ceasefire monitoring mechanisms, key disputes remain unresolved. These include the future of parts of the Donbas region, the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, limits on the size of Ukraine's armed forces, and Kyiv's potential renunciation of NATO membership. No final agreement has yet been reached...