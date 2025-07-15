Zelensky thanks Trump for commitment to support Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to United States President Donald Trump following his announcement of new arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"It was a very good conversation. I thanked him for his readiness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening Ukraine's air defence, joint production, and procurement of defence weapons in collaboration with Europe," Zelensky wrote on X.

"And of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it," Zelensky added. In summary, Zelensky emphasised efforts to strengthen air defences and impose sanctions on Russia and its allies. To that end, the leaders agreed to maintain close communication.