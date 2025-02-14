Zelensky tells Vance: We need real security guarantees before any Putin talks

HQ

During a meeting at the Munich Security Conference, Volodymyr Zelensky told United States Vice President JD Vance that Ukraine requires firm security guarantees and a joint peace plan with the United States before considering negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

The discussion ended with both leaders agreeing on the need for further talks ("our first meeting, not last," said Zelensky), though no immediate progress was made on a crucial minerals deal tied to United States support.

European leaders, alarmed by Donald Trump's unilateral concessions to Russia earlier in the week, reassured Zelensky that Ukraine's sovereignty remained a priority. Meanwhile, tensions rose as United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed Ukraine's NATO ambitions and hinted at territorial concessions, causing an uproar among European allies.

Despite concerns, the Ukrainian president appeared confident that he had managed to slow down any rushed negotiations while securing long-term Western backing for his country's defense. For now, it remains to be seen how the evolving power dynamics will shape Ukraine's future.