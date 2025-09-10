Zelensky suspects Russian drone violation of Poland was intentional "Increasing evidence indicates that this movement, this direction of strike, was no accident."

HQ The Russian drone violation of Poland is making headlines today. Now, Zelensky warns that these incursions appear deliberate, signaling a serious escalation along the border. As a matter of fact, overnight, Ukrainian forces reported dozens of drones crossing from Belarus and western Ukraine, with Poland receiving early alerts, as confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Of course, if you want to check his exact words, you can do so through the post below or via the following link. Go! Border poles on the border line between Poland and Belarus on the Svisloch river // Shutterstock