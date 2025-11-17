Zelensky signs deal for 100 Rafale fighter jets

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that he had signed an agreement with France to obtain 100 Rafale fighter jets. The deal, confirmed by the Elysee, is part of Ukraine's plan to expand its long-term air combat capabilities as Russian attacks intensify, particularly in southeastern Zaporizhzhia. Zelensky said the jets will significantly bolster combat aviation, air defence, and other military capacities.

The agreement includes a 10-year strategic aviation framework, with some jets potentially coming from existing French stocks and the bulk part of a longer-term program to grow Ukraine's fleet to 250 warplanes, including United States F-16s and Sweden's Gripens. Operating the Rafales will require extensive pilot training, while additional deals for SAMP/T air-defence systems and anti-drone technology are also expected.

Macron's office described this deal as a way to "put French excellence in the arms industry at the service of Ukraine's defence" and ensure Kyiv can respond effectively to Russian aggression. Zelensky will also meet French manufacturers, including Dassault, to explore further cooperation in combat aviation and drone development.

While financing details remain unclear, the agreement signals a major step in long-term military support, complementing previous promises of Mirage jets and Aster 30 missiles. France and Britain are also promoting a coalition of about 30 countries to provide troops and assets to Ukraine once a peace deal with Russia is reached.