Zelensky signals readiness to step down after war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is prepared to leave office once the war with Russia concludes, stressing that his priority is peace rather than political ambition. In a recent interview, he explained that elections could be organized by parliament if a ceasefire is reached. "If we finish the war with the Russians, yes, I am ready not to go (for elections) because it's not my goal, elections," Zelensky told the Axios website in a video interview. "I wanted very much, in a very difficult period of time, to be with my country, help my country. My goal is to finish the war." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!