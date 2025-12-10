Zelensky signals readiness for wartime elections after Trump questions Ukrainian democracy

HQ

Zelensky said on Tuesday that he is ready to hold elections within three months, pushing back after Trump suggested Ukraine was drifting away from democracy. "This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not other states," Zelensky said, while adding that he would explore options for a vote given international concerns.

Zelensky said Ukraine could organise elections in 60-90 days if the US and European partners help ensure security during wartime. Under martial law, elections are currently prohibited, and even opposition lawmakers argue that holding one now would be unsafe and politically destabilising: "It would only help the enemy."

Major challenges remain

The Ukrainian leader notes major challenges remain, including how to allow soldiers, displaced citizens and people under occupation to vote. He has asked parliament to propose legal solutions and allies to advise on logistics and protection.

Zelensky spoke while returning from a diplomatic tour as Washington increases pressure for progress on peace talks. He said Ukraine aims to organise a high-level meeting with the United States soon and is willing to consider an energy ceasefire if Russia agrees.