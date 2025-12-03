Zelensky sends negotiator Umerov to Brussels for talks with European security advisers

HQ

Senior Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov will meet Wednesday with national security advisers from European countries in Brussels before heading to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelensky said today.

The meetings aim to brief European partners on developments following Tuesday's Kremlin talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, which yielded no compromise on a possible peace deal.

"Ukrainian representatives will brief their colleagues in Europe on what is known following yesterday's contacts by the American side in Moscow, and they will also discuss the European component of the necessary security architecture," Zelensky said.

After Brussels, Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov will prepare for a follow-up meeting with US envoys. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's coordination with partners is ongoing and that the negotiation process remains fully active.