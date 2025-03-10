Zelensky seeks Saudi mediation before United States talks

HQ

In a bid to strengthen Ukraine's hand before make-or-break negotiations with the United States, Zelensky heads to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday. This visit comes just days before critical discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. officials aimed at finding a path to peace, as the war with Russia reaches a crucial juncture.

With tensions escalating and the United States shifting its stance, Zelensky faces mounting pressure to navigate delicate negotiations. The talks are expected to focus on a proposed minerals deal and how to bring the war to an end, with both sides looking for concessions to secure a long-term resolution.

Meanwhile, Zelensky is actively seeking support from both Saudi Arabia, which has acted as a mediator in the past, and European allies, as Ukraine's position on the battlefield deteriorates. For now, it remains to be seen whether these diplomatic efforts will bring any tangible results.

Shutterstock

Read the latest world news on Gamereactor.