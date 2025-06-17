English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Zelensky seeks G7 backing as Trump departure clouds summit

Support for Ukraine takes centre stage, but unity falters amid US exit and broader geopolitical strains.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on G7 leaders to strengthen their commitment to Ukraine as the summit continues without Donald Trump, who left early to address escalating tensions in the Middle East.

While Zelensky plans key meetings with allies including, the absence of the United States president has cast uncertainty over potential agreements. Broader discussions on trade, AI, and global conflicts face delays, with draft statements left unsigned by Washington.

Zelensky seeks G7 backing as Trump departure clouds summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference at the forum 'Ukraine. Year 2025' in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 23, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content