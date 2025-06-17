Zelensky seeks G7 backing as Trump departure clouds summit

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on G7 leaders to strengthen their commitment to Ukraine as the summit continues without Donald Trump, who left early to address escalating tensions in the Middle East.



While Zelensky plans key meetings with allies including, the absence of the United States president has cast uncertainty over potential agreements. Broader discussions on trade, AI, and global conflicts face delays, with draft statements left unsigned by Washington.