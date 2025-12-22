Zelensky says war talks are nearing breakthrough: "Very close to a real result"

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year war with Russia are "very close to a real result," following recent talks involving the United States and European nations.

Ukrainian and European negotiators have held a series of meetings with United States envoys in Florida, while Russian representatives have conducted separate discussions with American officials. Zelensky said both sides were returning home to report on the talks.

The discussions have focused on a 20-point plan proposed by United States mediators, which has been revised after initial criticism from Ukraine and its allies. Security guarantees for Ukraine and plans for post-war economic recovery are also being negotiated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

"It all looks quite worthy ... And here it is important that this is the work of both us (Ukraine) and the United States of America. This suggests that we are very close to a real result."

"(On 20-point plan) Not everything is ideal with this, but the plan is there. The basic block of all the documents is ready. It's basic. There are some matters for which we are not prepared. And I am certain that there are matters for which the Russians are not prepared."

"Lowering the price of Russian oil, strong global sanctions and continued other forms of pressure are what can persuade even a stubborn person. This year, much has already been done to reduce the money available to Russia's war machine."