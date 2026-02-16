Zelensky says US too often asks Ukraine for concessions, but not Russia

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the United States too often asks Ukraine, rather than Russia, to make concessions in peace talks, as he expressed hope that next week's US-brokered meetings in Geneva would be "serious and substantive." He also accused Moscow of trying to delay decisions by changing its lead negotiator.

The Geneva talks, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, will involve Ukrainian, Russian, and American delegations. Zelensky called for greater pressure on Russia through tougher sanctions and increased weapons supplies, emphasizing that Ukraine had already made significant compromises while seeking clarity on what Russia was willing to offer.

Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock

Russia will be represented by President Putin's adviser Vladimir Medinsky, replacing the previous lead negotiator, a move Zelensky suggested was a delay tactic. Land disputes, particularly over eastern Donetsk, remain the main obstacle, with Kyiv rejecting Russian demands to cede territory.

Zelensky also criticized Europe's absence from talks and urged the US to remain engaged despite domestic political pressures, while calling for ceasefire monitoring, prisoner exchanges, and international involvement in post-war security, including possible deployment of French and British troops...