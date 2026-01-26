Zelensky says US security guarantees deal is 100% ready for signing

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the long awaited document outlining US security guarantees for Ukraine is fully prepared and ready to be signed, with Kyiv now waiting for Washington to confirm the time and place. Speaking in Vilnius during a joint appearance with Lithuanian and Polish leaders, Zelensky described the agreement as a key step for Ukraine's future security.

According to the Ukrainian president, the document is complete and will be sent for ratification to both the US Congress and the Ukrainian parliament once it is formally signed. He stressed that guarantees from the United States remain central for Kyiv, especially as the war with Russia approaches its fourth year.

Zelensky's comments came after Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi over the weekend in their first trilateral talks involving US mediators. While no breakthrough was announced, both sides signalled a willingness to continue discussions, with another round expected next weekend. Zelensky said talks had narrowed the number of unresolved issues in Washington's proposed 20 point framework.

However, he made clear that fundamental disagreements remain. Zelensky accused Moscow of pushing Ukraine to give up eastern regions it has failed to occupy militarily, a demand Kyiv continues to reject outright. Ukraine's position on territorial integrity, he said, has not changed.

While acknowledging that compromise will be necessary to move the process forward, Zelensky underlined that any agreement must respect Ukraine's sovereignty. He added that the US is attempting to bridge the gap between the two sides, but warned that peace cannot come at the cost of abandoning core principles...