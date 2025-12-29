Zelensky says United States to provide "strong" 15-year security guarantees, Donbas future unresolved

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the United States has agreed to provide "strong" security guarantees for Ukraine for 15 years, following a two-hour meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The details of the guarantees, including whether they would involve troops or other measures, remain unclear.

The future of the Donbas region

Zelensky emphasizes that the future of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine remains unresolved. He rules out handing territory to Russia, instead proposing a demilitarized and free economic zone along the current frontlines. Any referendum on the plan would depend on a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days.

The president notes that the guarantees would be voted on jointly by the United States Congress and Ukraine's parliament. He also suggests longer guarantees, potentially spanning 30 to 50 years, calling it a historic possibility for Trump to consider. International monitors would be deployed in a postwar Ukraine to ensure security.

The Kremlin reiterated its stance

Meanwhile, the Kremlin reiterates its stance that Ukraine must withdraw troops from parts of Donetsk oblast, warning that failure to strike a deal could result in further territorial losses. Press spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zelensky says talks with European leaders would follow in the coming days, with a joint follow-up meeting with Trump expected in January, likely at the White House. Ukrainian commentators welcomed the absence of diplomatic tensions during the Mar-a-Lago visit but criticized some of Trump's statements on Russia and recent drone attacks on Kyiv.