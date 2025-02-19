Zelensky says United States rare earths proposal needs work

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized a proposed agreement with the United States on critical minerals, arguing that it is not yet ready for approval and does not provide adequate benefits for Ukraine.

Speaking after a meeting in Ankara, he emphasized that while he welcomes investment in Ukraine's natural resources, his country should receive something meaningful in return rather than merely becoming a supplier of raw materials.

"I said this document is not ready, we will not sign this. You continue to work on this document," Zelensky was reported as telling some Turkish media after talks in Ankara on Tuesday (via Reuters).

The deal, which could grant the United States access to Ukraine's reserves of titanium, lithium, and other valuable minerals, is seen as part of broader negotiations amid uncertainties over continued military aid.

The timing of Zelensky's comments is particularly notable, as discussions between United States and Russian officials took place in Riyadh without Ukrainian representation, raising further concerns about Ukraine's role in shaping its own future.

Zelensky insisted that any agreement must include concrete security commitments, rather than vague assurances. For now, it remains to be seen whether Washington will amend the proposal to meet Kyiv's demands.