Zelensky says Ukraine has "irrefutable" proof of Russian intelligence support to Iran

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Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine possesses "irrefutable" evidence that Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran, warning that such cooperation is escalating and prolonging the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to Zelensky, Russian assistance includes signals and electronic intelligence, as well as data shared through regional partnerships. He describes the activity as "destructive" and calls for it to be stopped, arguing that it contributes to wider instability.

The Ukrainian leader also points to growing economic consequences, noting that global markets are already reacting negatively, particularly in energy sectors affected by the war.

Kyiv argues that by helping Iran improve its targeting capabilities, Moscow is effectively extending the conflict and increasing its global impact.

The Kremlin has denied similar accusations in recent days, dismissing reports of intelligence-sharing and military cooperation as false.