Zelensky says Tomahawks could help end war, pledges to use them only on military targets

"We need two things, I think, to make real pressure on Putin. I said to him (Trump) that we need real air defense. And the second point is to have long weapons, long-distance capabilities." These were the latest words from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who added that his country would deploy US-made Tomahawk missiles solely against Russian military positions if Washington agrees to supply them. Speaking on Fox News, Zelensky suggested that such weapons could shift the war's momentum while emphasizing Kyiv's restraint toward civilian areas. The Kremlin, meanwhile, warned of escalating risks, calling the potential delivery a serious threat. Trump said he is still considering the request, noting he wants assurances on how Ukraine plans to use the missiles.