Zelensky says peace plan could be put to Russia within days

HQ

Zelensky says proposals for ending Russia's war in Ukraine could soon be finalised and presented to the Kremlin by US envoys, following two days of talks with American officials in Berlin.

US negotiators said the discussions had resolved about 90% of the most difficult issues with Kyiv, raising cautious optimism. But there is still no sign that Russia is willing to compromise, and Moscow has not taken part in the talks.

What we know about the proposals

Zelensky said the proposals include security guarantees for Ukraine that would be legally binding and backed by a vote in the US Congress, with protections he described as similar to Nato's Article 5. He warned that if Russia rejects the plan, Ukraine would seek tougher sanctions on Moscow and more weapons from Washington.

One of the biggest sticking points remains territory, particularly the Donbas region. Ukraine has ruled out giving it up, while the US has floated a possible "free economic zone" as a compromise, an idea Zelensky stressed would not mean Russian control.

The Kremlin said it had not yet seen any formal proposals and reiterated its long-held position, including opposition to foreign troops in Ukraine. Despite claims from some European leaders that peace may be closer than at any point since 2022, diplomats privately caution that the talks may be more about keeping US support for Ukraine intact than securing a deal with President Vladimir Putin.