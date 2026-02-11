Zelensky says overhaul under way in Ukraine's air defences

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said significant changes are under way in the country's air defence system and other areas of civilian protection, nearly four years into Russia's full-scale invasion. After meeting senior military leaders on Tuesday, Zelensky said parts of the air defence network (including interceptor units and mobile fire teams in some regions) were being "practically rebuilt completely".

In his nightly address, Zelensky said he had held detailed discussions with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He stressed that reforming air defences was only one element of a broader effort to strengthen Ukraine's protection against missile and drone attacks, and renewed calls for Western allies to supply more advanced weaponry.

The president also criticised local officials over their response to recent large-scale Russian strikes, particularly in Kyiv, where hundreds of homes have faced heating outages amid sub-zero temperatures. Zelensky said authorities in several regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa, were struggling with electricity disruptions, warning that community leaders would be held personally accountable for failures to safeguard essential services...