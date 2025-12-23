Zelensky says "draft documents have now been prepared" after "productive talks with United States"

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says several draft documents have been prepared after what he described as productive talks between Ukrainian officials and United States representatives aimed at ending Russia's war on Ukraine.

Writing on X, Zelensky said the discussions with envoys of United States President Donald Trump covered security guarantees for Ukraine, postwar recovery, and a basic framework for ending the conflict and preventing future Russian invasions.

He thanked European partners for their support and said Ukraine would continue dialogue with Washington, stressing that diplomacy must be backed by pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on X:

"Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov delivered a detailed report following their meetings with the American team. They worked productively with envoys of President Trump, and several draft documents have now been prepared. In particular, these include documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on recovery, and on a basic framework for ending this war."

"The points for today have been set in such a way as to correspond to the objective of actually ending the war and the need to prevent a third Russian invasion. Each round of negotiations and meetings contributes to safeguarding Ukraine's interests, and we will continue this work in the same constructive manner."

"I am also grateful to European partners for their support and coordination. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with the United States. It is essential that diplomacy always goes hand in hand with the necessary pressure on Russia and the necessary support for Ukraine."

"Every Russian strike against Ukraine and the intense Russian assaults on the front line prove that Ukraine's commitment to ending the war far exceeds Russia's - and this must be addressed by stepping up global pressure on the aggressor. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!"