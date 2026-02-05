Zelensky says 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in war with Russia

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says an estimated 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield since Russia's full-scale invasion, according to a new interview broadcast on French television on Wednesday. The figure includes both professional soldiers and conscripts.

Speaking to France 2 in a pre-recorded interview, Zelensky added that the official death toll does not account for a large number of troops still listed as missing, suggesting overall losses could be higher. And he did not provide updated figures for wounded personnel.

The latest estimate marks an increase from Zelensky's previous public assessment in February 2025, when he told US broadcaster NBC that more than 46,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in the conflict...