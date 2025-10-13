Gamereactor

Zelensky reports Ukrainian gains in southern Zaporizhzhia

"There, our forces have advanced. Today more than 3 km."

"At this time, Ukrainian units are continuing our counteroffensive actions near Dobropillia, but also in other sectors. Particularly in Zaporizhzhia region near Orikhiv. There, our forces have advanced. Today more than 3 km." These were the latest words from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The announcement came during a nightly video address, where he highlighted continued progress in multiple sectors of the front. Meanwhile, Russia said its forces struck Ukrainian positions in the area, as both sides issued conflicting updates on the ongoing battles along the front line. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

APR-23-2022 Press conference of Volodymyr Zelenskyy the President of Ukraine during Russian Ukrainian war at Kyiv Metro station to protect against air strikes. Kyiv, Ukraine

