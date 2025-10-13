Zelensky reports Ukrainian gains in southern Zaporizhzhia

HQ

"At this time, Ukrainian units are continuing our counteroffensive actions near Dobropillia, but also in other sectors. Particularly in Zaporizhzhia region near Orikhiv. There, our forces have advanced. Today more than 3 km." These were the latest words from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The announcement came during a nightly video address, where he highlighted continued progress in multiple sectors of the front. Meanwhile, Russia said its forces struck Ukrainian positions in the area, as both sides issued conflicting updates on the ongoing battles along the front line.