Zelensky rejects peace talks behind his back

HQ

In a recent speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that his country would not accept any peace agreement negotiated behind its back.

Indirectly addressing United States President Donald Trump's reported efforts to broker an end to the war with Russia, he emphasized that any deal made without Kyiv's direct involvement would be illegitimate and unenforceable.

Shifting his focus to Europe, Zelensky called on the continent's leaders to take their security into their own hands by creating a unified military force, warning that Ukraine's armed forces alone were not enough to guarantee long-term stability.

His remarks underscored growing concerns over diplomatic maneuvers that could leave Ukraine sidelined, while also highlighting Europe's ongoing dependence on external military powers. With the future of the conflict and European security at stake, his speech served as both a warning and a call to action. For now, it remains to be seen whether world leaders will heed his message or continue with the status quo.