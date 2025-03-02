Zelensky receives warm welcome in London after tense White House meeting

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Saturday to enthusiastic cheers, a stark contrast to his tense meeting with United States President Donald Trump a day earlier (via Reuters).

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embraced Zelensky upon his arrival, emphasizing the United Kingdom's full and unwavering commitment to Ukraine's fight against Russia and its long-term security.

The Ukrainian leader, determined to secure long-term security guarantees, will meet with European leaders to push forward his peace plan, while French President Emmanuel Macron urges calm amid diplomatic tensions.

Starmer's discussions with both Trump and Zelensky underscore the widening gap between European allies and the United States on supporting Ukraine, as senior Russian figures relish what they see as a setback for Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Zelensky is set to meet King Charles, reinforcing Britain's symbolic and strategic backing. For now, it remains to be seen how Ukraine navigates the shifting landscape of Western support.