Zelensky raises alarm over Chinese presence at Russian drone facility

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Chinese nationals of working at a drone production site in Russia, raising alarms about the potential theft of drone technology from China.

Speaking at a press conference, Zelensky hinted that Russia might have acquired this sensitive technology without China's full knowledge, reflecting growing concerns over Beijing's indirect involvement in the ongoing conflict.

This comes on the heels of earlier allegations from Ukraine that China has been supplying Russia with weapons and gunpowder. While China has remained firm in denying any direct military support, Ukraine's foreign ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador.