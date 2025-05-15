Zelensky questions credibility of Russian delegation at peace talks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Upon his arrival in Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky downplayed the significance of Russia's presence at the peace talks in Turkey, describing their delegation as lacking both authority and clarity.

You can learn the details about the Russian delegation here. Meanwhile, he emphasised that Ukraine's next steps would depend on discussions with President Erdogan, while noting his own team was composed of top military, intelligence, and diplomatic officials.