Zelensky: "Putin will die soon and that's a fact"

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . As rumors surrounding Vladimir Putin's deteriorating health grow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confidently asserted that the Russian leader's time is running out.

Reports suggest Putin suffers from ailments ranging from Parkinson's disease to cancer, with visible signs including tremoring hands, twitching legs, slurred speech, and a swollen face. Some even believing he relies on body doubles for public appearances.

These comments came as he was speaking alongside Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where Zelensky also reinforced the urgency for unwavering Western support, stressing that Russia's strategy relies on prolonging the conflict while spreading internal divisions.

Meanwhile, NATO nations are weighing increased military aid and peacekeeping measures, though concerns remain about direct escalation. As Moscow continues its strikes on Ukrainian cities, the question of Putin's fate looms over the war's trajectory.