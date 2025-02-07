Zelensky pushes for a deal with Trump, offering rare earths for security

HQ

During an interview with Reuters on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a strategic pitch to Donald Trump, proposing a partnership that would grant the United States access to Ukraine's vast rare earths and critical mineral deposits in exchange for financial aid and security guarantees.

In a strategic move tailored to Donald Trump's business-minded approach, and framing the offer as a mutually beneficial deal, Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's rich resources, including titanium and uranium, while warning that Russia could hand similar assets to adversarial nations like North Korea and Iran.

As Russian forces push deeper into Ukrainian territory, Zelensky is eager to meet Trump before the United States engages in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that any agreement on security or peace must not leave Ukraine out of the conversation.

Zelensky also mentioned that discussions also include using Ukraine's underground gas storage to stockpile American liquefied natural gas, positioning the country as an energy hub for Europe. With Trump planning to meet with Zelensky in person next week, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.