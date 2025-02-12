Zelensky proposes territory swap in bid to end war with Russia

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a new plan to exchange territory with Russia in a bid to end the ongoing war, should Trump succeed in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Zelensky suggested that Ukraine, which holds a small part of Russian territory in Kursk Oblast after a surprise incursion in August, could offer it to Moscow in exchange for areas currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader mentioned that the details of which territories would be swapped are still unclear, but he emphasised that all Ukrainian land is important and no area takes priority.

This move comes as diplomatic efforts intensify, with former United States President Donald Trump preparing to mediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to halt the war that began in 2022.

Zelensky's proposal could be a bold step toward peace, but it remains uncertain how Moscow will respond. For now, it remains to be seen how Russia will respond and how these territorial exchanges could impact the larger conflict and the region's stability.