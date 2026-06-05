Zelensky proposes face-to-face meeting with Putin in open letter

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Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin as he hopes to create a lasting ceasefire before the US turns its attention once more to the war in Europe. As the US continues its own conflict with Iran, Zelensky believes neither Ukraine nor Russia should wait for the superpower to facilitate talks.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us - and you. I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky wrote in an open letter, obtained by the BBC. Moscow has confirmed that it has received the letter, and there is an offer for Zelensky to meet with Putin in the Russian capital.

Zelensky's statement does not shy away from taking shots at Putin, as the Ukrainian leader wrote "after 26 years in power, age is beginning to take its toll," on the Russian president. It's hard not to see a slight dig at the US embedded in the letter too, as Zelensky notes that the country is "fully focused on the issue of Iran," and that "it would be wrong to simply wait until the war in Europe returns to the centre of its attention."

Putin has said that he is willing to reach an agreement with Ukraine, but first wants compromises to be made by Kyiv. As Zelensky is as stalwart as ever, it seems the war will continue, even as both sides say the option for peace is open.